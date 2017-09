Feb 23 (Reuters) - Ablynx NV :

* Ablynx: announces warrant exercise

* Announced that an additional 7,521 common shares have been issued by company in exchange for 34,726.41 euros ($38,324.07) as result of exercise of warrants

* As a result of this transaction, Ablynx now has 55,108,065 shares outstanding Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9061 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)