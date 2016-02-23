FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Deutsche Bank completes tender to buy back senior debt
February 23, 2016 / 10:32 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Deutsche Bank completes tender to buy back senior debt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank AG

* successful completion of tender offer to repurchase up to eur 3 billion of five euro-denominated issues of senior unsecured debt securities

* securities with a notional value of eur 0.48 billion were tendered at levels tighter than final purchase spreads / higher than final purchase prices and were not accepted

* with this transaction, Deutsche Bank managed its overall wholesale funding levels and simultaneously provided liquidity to holders of debt securities listed in tender offer

* announced tender offer for USD denominated securities remains open until 11 March 2016

* resulting accepted total volume amounts to eur 1.27 billion of total tendered amount of eur 1.75 billion

* expects to record a positive income in Q1 of 2016 related to this transaction of approximately eur 40 million Further company coverage: (Reporting By Georgina Prodhan)

