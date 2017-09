Feb 23 (Reuters) - Thyssenkrupp

* Says agrees exclusive graphite marketing deal with Elcora Advanced Materials Corp

* Says to be sole distributor in EU, Russia, Rurkey, USA, Canada

* Says deal to run for 10 years, can be extended for further five

* Says deal with Elcora, JV partner Sakura Graphite Ltd, to have volume of roughly 9,000 tonnes per year in 5 yrs Further company coverage: (Reporting By Georgina Prodhan)