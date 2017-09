Feb 23 (Reuters) - Say Reklamcilik

* 80 percent owned unit Say Kurumsal signs production deal with Morocco based Afriquia Gas to produce and deliver price panels, customer service units, canopy steels for 100 stations

* Contract value at 2.6 million euros ($2.86 million) and production will be carried out by company

* The deliveries are planned in 5 months