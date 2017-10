Feb 23 (Reuters) - Photocat A/S :

* Q4 revenue 0.2 million Danish crowns ($29,516.81) versus 0.1 million crowns year ago

* Q4 pre-tax loss 1.0 million crowns versus loss 0.6 million crowns year ago

* Says has raised 14.6 million Swedish crowns in IPO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7758 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)