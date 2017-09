Feb 23 (Reuters) - Grupa Zywiec SA :

* Final price for sale of 80 percent of Distribev Sp. z o.o. to Orbico d.o.o. adjusted at 91.6 million zlotys ($23.09 million)

* Price was lowered by 4.4 million zlotys versus the one agreed on July 23, 2015  Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9663 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)