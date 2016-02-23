BRIEF-BKW and Credit Suisse Energy Infrastructure Partners become part of big wind farm project

Feb 23 (Reuters) - BKW AG :

* BKW and Credit Suisse Energy Infrastructure Partners to become part of Europe’s biggest onshore wind farm project

* Through Nordic Wind Power DA, BKW and four institutional investors have acquired a 40 per cent stake in Fosen Vind DA

* Total investment costs will be around 1.1 billion euros ($1.21 billion) and will be contributed by 3 partners Statkraft (52.1 pct), Nordic Wind Power DA (40 pct) and Tronderenergi (7.9 pct) Source text - bit.ly/20SR6kz Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9091 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)