BRIEF-Global Asset Management sees FY HEPS about 45 pct lower

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Global Asset Management Ltd

* HEPS is expected to be between 15 and 17 cents per share for year ended 30 november 2015, which will be approximately 45 pct lower than prior year

* Net asset value per share is expected to exceed 258 cents per share, which will be at least 6 pct higher than prior year’s net asset value per share of 243,4 cents per share

* EPS is expected to be between 14 and 16 cents per share for year ended 30 November 2015, which will be approximately 40 pct lower than prior year