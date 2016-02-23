FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sescom to buy part of CUBE ITG operations, starts co-operation
Hurricane Harvey
#IT Services & Consulting
February 23, 2016 / 4:15 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Sescom to buy part of CUBE ITG operations, starts co-operation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Sescom SA :

* Signs preliminary deal with CUBE ITG SA to buy organized part of CUBE ITG connected with IT services for 12.5 million zlotys ($3.15 million)

* Definitive agreement to buy part of CUBE ITG shall be signed in next 2 months

* Additionally, signs contract with CUBE ITG for co-operation on getting new partners interested in IT services for indefinite period

* Co-operation agreement with CUBE ITG will only be valid once definitive agreement to sell part of operations is signed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9696 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)

