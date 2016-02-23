FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Austevoll Q4 core profit lags, sees rising 2016 result
February 23, 2016 / 6:36 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Austevoll Q4 core profit lags, sees rising 2016 result

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Austevoll :

* q4 revenues nok 3.83 billion (Reuters poll nok 3.9 billion)

* q4 ebit before value adjustment for biomasss nok 178 million (Reuters poll nok 348 million)

* books q4 impairment nok 114.2 million vs nok 34.5 million in q4 2014

* fair value adjustment of biomass nok 763.9 million vs nok 617.1 million

* proposes dividend of nok 2.20 per share for 2015 (Reuters poll nok 2.17)

* The Group has and shall continue to have the financial flexibility to support its strategy for further organic growth, carrying out strategic acquisitions and sustaining the company’s dividend policy

* At the time of writing, the board projects a higher profit in 2016 than in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
