BRIEF-Restamax Q4 EBITDA up at EUR 5.5 million

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Restamax Oyj :

* Q4 turnover 31.5 million euros ($34.76 million) versus 26.4 million euros year ago

* Q4 EBITDA 5.5 million euros versus 4.5 million euros year ago

* Proposes dividend of 0.27 euros per share for 2015

* Expects group’s turnover to increase and profitability to remain on a good level in 2016 financial year

* Says company’s goal is to reach a turnover of 180 million euros by end of 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9063 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)