BRIEF-Leroey Seafood sees higher profit this year compared to 2015

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Leroey Seafood :

* Q4 EBIT before fair value adjustment NOK 353 million (Reuters poll NOK 356 million) vs NOK 353 million a year ago

* Q4 total revenue NOK 3,564 million (Reuters poll NOK 3.53 billion) vs 3,261 million a year ago

* Expects to achieve a higher profit in 2016 than in 2015, based on potential for improved productivity and positive market outlook

* Estimates harvest volume of 183,000 tonnes for 2016, incl. volume from associates versus 185,000 seen in November

* Says has a positive outlook due to confidence in potential for substantial improvements to own production

* Proposes dividend of NOK 12 per share for 2015 (Reuters poll NOK 12.8)

* Says market outlook supports strong prices. Global supply growth ~-4% in 2016

* RFS feed costs will increase y-o-y, but we expect decline in other costs

* Expected contract share Q1 ~35-40%