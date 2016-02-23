BRIEF-Aker propeses dividend of NOK 10 per share

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Aker Q4 Pretax Result Nok

* Aker propeses dividend of nok 10 per share

* Q4 net asset value nok 20.9 billion (nok 18.9 billion in Q3)

* today’s announced divestment of real estate properties and dividend payments from ocean yield, havfisk, philly shipyard and american shipping company will ensure that aker maintains a healthy liquidity position 

* entered into an agreement for a new nok 1.0 billion revolving credit facility in february 2016, which further buoys the financial liquidity

* Q4 pretax result -1.68 billion (nok -1.48 billion in q4 2014)