BRIEF-Aker propeses dividend of NOK 10 per share
February 23, 2016 / 6:21 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Aker propeses dividend of NOK 10 per share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Aker Q4 Pretax Result Nok

* Aker propeses dividend of nok 10 per share

* Q4 net asset value nok 20.9 billion (nok 18.9 billion in Q3)

* today’s announced divestment of real estate properties and dividend payments from ocean yield, havfisk, philly shipyard and american shipping company will ensure that aker maintains a healthy liquidity position 

* entered into an agreement for a new nok 1.0 billion revolving credit facility in february 2016, which further buoys the financial liquidity

* Q4 pretax result -1.68 billion (nok -1.48 billion in q4 2014) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

