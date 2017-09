Feb 23 (Reuters) - Fair Value Reit AG :

* Repays convertible bond 2015/2020 prematurely

* Prematurely repaid convertible bond 2015/2020 with total nominal value of 8.46 million euros ($9.34 million)that was issued on Jan. 19, 2015 at an interest rate of 4.5 pct p.a. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9060 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)