Feb 23 (Reuters) - Aspen Pharmacare Holdings

* Sees comparable NHEPS for 6 mths ended Dec. 31 between 623.6 cents and 650.1 cents, up between 18 pct and 23 pct

* Decline in headline earnings per share is due to once-off effect arising from devaluation of Aspen’s Venezuelan busines

* sees HEPS down 26 pct to 21 pct at 400.9 to 428.0 cents per share for 6 months to Dec. 31