Feb 23 (Reuters) - Vardia Insurance Group ASA :

* In order to streamline the management group, Vardia Insurance Group ASA has decided to combine the Strategy and Finance functions of the Group under the leadership of Bård Standal

* Terje Finholdt has decided to step down as CFO in order to return to his consulting practice

* Bård Standal will assume responsibilities as CFO for group effective from Feb. 23 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)