BRIEF-M6 FY EBITA down 3.5 pct at 200.2 mln euros

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Metropole Television SA :

* Reports FY consolidated revenues of 1.25 billion euros ($1.38 billion) versus 1.26 billion euros a year ago

* FY advertising revenue is 813.9 million euros versus 796.9 million euros a year ago

* FY EBITA is 200.2 million euros versus 207.5 million euros a year ago

* FY net profit group share is 115.0 million euros versus 123.4 million euros a year ago

* Executive board will propose payment of a dividend of 0.85 euros per share, unchanged from dividend paid in 2015