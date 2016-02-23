FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-GSK's ViiV announces mid-stage results for HIV injection drugs
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 23, 2016 / 5:30 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-GSK's ViiV announces mid-stage results for HIV injection drugs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 23 (Reuters) - GlaxoSmithKline Plc :

* ViiV Healthcare announces phase II study results for first two drug, long-acting injectable regimen for HIV-1 treatment

* Following 32 weeks of maintenance treatment, viral suppression rates for 2 drug regimen dosed every 8 weeks or every 4 weeks were comparable to rate observed in patients continuing with a 3 drug oral regimen

* Primary endpoint evaluated antiviral activity and safety through 32 weeks of maintenance treatment

* “We are aiming to commence phase iii studies this year” - ViiV healthcare chief scientific and medical officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.