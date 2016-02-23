BRIEF-GSK's ViiV announces mid-stage results for HIV injection drugs

Feb 23 (Reuters) - GlaxoSmithKline Plc :

* ViiV Healthcare announces phase II study results for first two drug, long-acting injectable regimen for HIV-1 treatment

* Following 32 weeks of maintenance treatment, viral suppression rates for 2 drug regimen dosed every 8 weeks or every 4 weeks were comparable to rate observed in patients continuing with a 3 drug oral regimen

* Primary endpoint evaluated antiviral activity and safety through 32 weeks of maintenance treatment

* "We are aiming to commence phase iii studies this year" - ViiV healthcare chief scientific and medical officer