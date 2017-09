Feb 23 (Reuters) - Bellevue Group AG :

* Acquires German-based Starcapital AG and diversifies its product range in asset management - capital increase planned

* Capital increase of 30-40 million Swiss francs ($30.26 million - $40.34 million) via rights issue planned to finance the acquisition and to retain Bellevue Group's strategic flexibility for further acquisitive action