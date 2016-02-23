FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Worldline FY net income group share up 3.0 pct at 103.4 mln euros
February 23, 2016 / 5:01 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Worldline FY net income group share up 3.0 pct at 103.4 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Worldline SA :

* Reports FY revenue of 1.23 billion euros ($1.36 billion) versus 1.18 billion euros a year ago

* FY net income group share is 103.4 million euros versus 100.4 million euros a year ago

* Not to distribute any dividend on 2015 results

* Group has ambition to generate free cash flow of between 135-140 million euros for 2016

* Expects to achieve 2016 organic growth of its revenue, at constant scope and exchange rates, of circa +3 pct

* Group has 2016 objective to increase OMDA margin by circa +80 basis points compared to 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9077 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

