Feb 23 (Reuters) - Visiomed Group SA :

* Final draw down of 1.5 million euros ($1.65 million) and closing of convertible bonds with warrants (OCABSA) programme, which was put in place with L1 Capital on Aug. 6, 2015 Source text: bit.ly/1LEtvgs Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9079 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)