BRIEF-Orior FY 2015 profit before tax rose up 5.0 pct to CHF 31.3 mln

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Orior AG :

* FY revenues declined 4.1 pct to 500.1 million Swiss francs ($504 million)

* FY EBITDA increased by 1.3 pct to 48.7 million francs

* FY profit before tax rose by 5.0 pct to 31.3 million francs

* expects trading environment to remain challenging in 2016

* FY renewed increase in dividend to 2.03 francs per share proposed

* FY EBIT rose by 4.1 pct to 33.8 million francs and EBIT margin advanced by 54 basis points to 6.8 pct

* FY net income, however, declined slightly by 3.5 pct to 25.6 million francs