CORRECTED-BRIEF-Kapsch TrafficCom 9-month EBIT up 82 pct at EUR 43.3 mln

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Kapsch TrafficCom AG :

* 9-month revenue of 379.2 million euros ($417.50 million) was 8.5 pct above previous year’s value

* 9-month profit for period rose from 1.0 million euros to 25.3 million euros during reporting period

* EBIT margin of over 10 pct is expected for full year

* 9-month EBIT increased by 82.2 pct from 23.7 million euros to 43.3 million euros