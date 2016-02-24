FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-BRIEF-Kapsch TrafficCom 9-month EBIT up 82 pct at EUR 43.3 mln
February 24, 2016 / 6:40 AM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Kapsch TrafficCom 9-month EBIT up 82 pct at EUR 43.3 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Correctes headline to say 9-month EBIT is at EUR 43.3 mln not EUR 23.7 mln)

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Kapsch TrafficCom AG :

* 9-month revenue of 379.2 million euros ($417.50 million) was 8.5 pct above previous year’s value

* 9-month profit for period rose from 1.0 million euros to 25.3 million euros during reporting period

* EBIT margin of over 10 pct is expected for full year

* 9-month EBIT increased by 82.2 pct from 23.7 million euros to 43.3 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9083 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

