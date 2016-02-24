FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Electrolux says maintains 2016 market outlook
February 24, 2016 / 7:06 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Electrolux says maintains 2016 market outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Electrolux

* Says previously communicated outlook remains and western European market is expected to grow by 2-3% and North American market by 3-4%

* Electrolux says for 2016, at current currency rates, a negative transaction impact for group of sek 2bn is expected

* Says a continued weak macro-economic development in brazil is expected to have a negative impact on market volumes and on electrolux operations in region

* Electrolux says cost savings are estimated to contribute positively in amount of sek 750m for full year

* Says positive market trends for two largest business areas major appliances emea and major appliances north america are expected to continue during 2016

* Electrolux says raw material costs have been trending downward and are forecast to have a continued positive impact in 2016 of about sek 750m Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
