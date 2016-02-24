BRIEF-Grand City Properties launches convertible bond offering

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Grand City Properties SA :

* Launches convertible bond offering

* Offering will comprise a placing of bonds by company, with a total placement volume of up to 400 million euros ($440.2 million)

* Issue price ranging between 98.5 pct to 100 pct of their principal amount, will carry a nominal coupon of 0.25 pct per annum

* Bonds will have a maturity of 6 years

* Intends to use net proceeds from offering to fund company’s growth strategy and/or repayment of loans Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9086 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)