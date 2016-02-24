FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Grand City Properties launches convertible bond offering
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 24, 2016 / 7:21 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Grand City Properties launches convertible bond offering

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Grand City Properties SA :

* Launches convertible bond offering

* Offering will comprise a placing of bonds by company, with a total placement volume of up to 400 million euros ($440.2 million)

* Issue price ranging between 98.5 pct to 100 pct of their principal amount, will carry a nominal coupon of 0.25 pct per annum

* Bonds will have a maturity of 6 years

* Intends to use net proceeds from offering to fund company’s growth strategy and/or repayment of loans Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9086 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.