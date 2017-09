Feb 24 (Reuters) - FBN Holdings Plc :

* Says for year ended Dec 31 2015, it is expected that earnings will be materially below that of the prior year

* Says reduction in earnings as a result of recognition of impairment charges on some specific accounts resulting from reassessment of loan portfolio within commercial banking businees

* "Our merchant banking and asset management as well as insurance businesses remain strong and resilient" Source : bit.ly/1R0wPUK Further company coverage: