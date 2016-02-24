FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Zumtobel unit reaches LED patent license deal with Panasonic
February 24, 2016 / 9:25 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Zumtobel unit reaches LED patent license deal with Panasonic

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Zumtobel Group Ag

* Panasonic Corporation, Japan, Panasonic Lighting Europe GmbH, Germany and Tridonic GmbH & Co KG, a leading manufacturer of lighting components and part of the Zumtobel Group of Austria, today announced that they have entered into a patent license agreement

* Parties grant each other a license to use certain patents in field of lighting electronics, mainly in field of control and operation of LED light sources

* This agreement will help parties to accelerate their research and development activities for creating new innovation and to push further growth of LED lighting market

* Specific terms of settlement will remain confidential Further company coverage:

