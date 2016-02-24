FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-UK Parliamentary Committee calls Google tax settlement "disproportionately small"
Hurricane Harvey
February 24, 2016 / 11:25 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-UK Parliamentary Committee calls Google tax settlement "disproportionately small"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Uk Public Accounts Committee

* UK Public Accounts Committee - sum paid by Google on tax settlement “seems disproportionately small when compared with size of Google’s business in UK”

* Expects HMRC to “monitor outcome of other tax authorities’ investigations into Google, and re-open settlement with google if relevant new evidence becomes available”

* "Concerned that HMRC appears to have settled for less corporation tax from Google than other countries are willing to accept" Link to source: [bit.ly/24oOyis]

