Feb 24 (Reuters) - Euler Hermes Group SA

* Expects to see in 2016 continued anemic global demand, low commodity prices and weak machinery orders

* Says do not expect to fall enough to boost exports or lessen competition from cheap imports

* Expects to see improvement within U.S. food industry plus strong growth in auto sector Source text: bit.ly/1LbwBNU Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)