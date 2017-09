Feb 24 (Reuters) - Morphosys:

* Morphosys says to repurchase its own shares over the stock market for a total purchase price of up to eur 2.18 million

* buyback will take place between march 3 and march 10, 2016, and is based on the authorization of the annual general meeting on may 23 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Frankfurt newsroom)