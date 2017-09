Feb 23 (Reuters) - Verusaturk GSYO :

* Share in Gersan Elektrik decreases to 10 percent from 15.01 percent

* Sells 2.5 million shares in Gersan Elektrik at between 3.01 lira - 3.09 lira ($1.03-$1.05) per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.9360 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)