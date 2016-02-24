BRIEF-Adcock Ingram H1 turnover rises 7 pct to 2.75 billion rand

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Adcock Ingram Holdings Ltd :

* Turnover increased 7 pct to 2.75 billion rand for 6 mths ended Dec 31

* Gross profit for six mthn Dec.31 improved 11 pct to 1,006 million rand

* Dividend declared: 50 cents per share for 6 mths ended Dec 31

* Headline earnings per share for six mths to Dec. 31 of 98.6 cents (dec 2014: 93.6 cents)

* Headline earnings from continuing operations for this interim period amounted to 164.8 million rand (Dec 2014: 157.9 million rand)