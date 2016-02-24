FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Adcock Ingram H1 turnover rises 7 pct to 2.75 billion rand
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
February 24, 2016 / 5:15 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Adcock Ingram H1 turnover rises 7 pct to 2.75 billion rand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Adcock Ingram Holdings Ltd :

* Turnover increased 7 pct to 2.75 billion rand for 6 mths ended Dec 31

* Gross profit for six mthn Dec.31 improved 11 pct to 1,006 million rand

* Dividend declared: 50 cents per share for 6 mths ended Dec 31

* Headline earnings per share for six mths to Dec. 31 of 98.6 cents (dec 2014: 93.6 cents)

* Headline earnings from continuing operations for this interim period amounted to 164.8 million rand (Dec 2014: 157.9 million rand) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.