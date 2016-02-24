FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Blue Label says revenue for half year ended Nov.30 up 25 pct
February 24, 2016 / 5:36 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Blue Label says revenue for half year ended Nov.30 up 25 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Blue Label Telecoms Ltd :

* Increase in revenue of 25 pct to 12.9 billion rand for half year ended Nov.30

* Decline in losses incurred by Blue Label Mexico expected to continue in line with its roll-out of prepaid starter packs

* Iincrease in headline earnings per share of 25% to 53.26 cents for half year ended Nov.30

* increase in gross profit of 17% to r919 million for half year ended Nov.30 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

