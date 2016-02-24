FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-UBM Development FY EBT of approx. EUR 50 mln(+98.4 pct yoy)
February 24, 2016 / 6:11 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-UBM Development FY EBT of approx. EUR 50 mln(+98.4 pct yoy)

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 24 (Reuters) - UBM Development AG :

* Consolidated production output was substantially increased and stood, in 2015, at around 590 million euros ($650 million)(+72.2 pct yoy)

* Is considering to propose a total dividend of 1.60 euros per share (basic div of 1.00 euros per share plus special div of 60 Cents per share)

* On basis of preliminary figures UBM Development can achieve in 2015 a significantly better consolidated result than in 2014

* FY EBT reached a new record high of approximately 50 million euros (+98.4 pct)

* Expects to maintain high level of production output and result for this fiscal year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9082 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

