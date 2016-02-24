FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 24, 2016 / 6:10 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Valneva cash position at end 2015 was 42.6 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Valneva SE :

* Says 2016 revenues, including grants, expected to reach 90-100 million euros ($99.1-110.1 million)

* 2016 revenue growth to be driven by expected Ixiaro/Jespect product sales of approximately 50 million euros (from 30.6 million euros in 2015)

* 2016 expected gross margin on product sales of approximately 50 pct

* 2016 EBITDA loss expected to be reduced to less than 5 million euros

* Revenues and grants increased by 96 pct year-on-year and amounted to 83.3 million euros in 2015 (vs 42.4 million euros in 2014)

* Cash position at the end of 2015 was 42.6 million euros 

* Valneva’s new lyme borreliosis vaccine candidate is expected to enter phase i clinical trials in the second half of 2016

* Expects to release the results of its pseudomonas aeruginosa phase II/III trial in the second quarter of 2016

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9080 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
