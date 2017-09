Feb 24 (Reuters) - Stendorren Fastigheter AB :

* Q4 rental income 106.9 million Swedish crowns ($12.6 million) versus 22.2 million crowns year ago

* Q4 profit from property management 31.1 million crowns versus loss 1.7 million crowns year ago

* Expects 2016 net operating income to be in the range of 302 million-307 million crowns Source text for Eikon:

