BRIEF-Flow traders FY net trading income up 76 pct
#Financials
February 24, 2016 / 6:46 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Flow traders FY net trading income up 76 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Flow Traders NV :

* Q4 net trading income was 64.5 million euros ($71.0 million) versus 92.8 million euros in Q3 (-30 pct)

* Q4 adjusted EBITDA margin came in at 48 pct in versus 52 pct in Q3 

* FY net trading income increased from 172.7 million euros in 2014 to 304.7 million euros in 2015 (+76 pct)

* FY total ETP Value Traded by Flow Traders increased from 527 billion euros in 2014 to 645 billion euros in 2015 (+23 pct)

* Reiterates that it expects for medium to long term to continue to grow organically and at a faster pace than global ETP AUM

* Dividend proposal will be 1.50 euros total dividend per share for 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9083 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
