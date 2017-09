BRIEF-ROVI H2 net profit down to 6.2 million euros

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Laboratorios Farmaceuticos ROVI :

* H2 net sales 124.8 million euros ($137.4 million) versus 121.7 million euros year ago

* H2 net profit 6.2 million euros versus 9.2 million euros year ago

* FY Ebitda 31.8 million euros versus 36.6 million euros year ago

* Sees FY 2016 operating income growth in high single digits or lower band of the second decade

* To propose FY dividend of 0.1390 euro per share Source text for Eikon:,

