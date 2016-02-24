FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Wolters Kluwer FY adjusted net profit rises to 583 mln euros
February 24, 2016 / 7:26 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Wolters Kluwer FY adjusted net profit rises to 583 mln euros

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Wolters Kluwer NV :

* FY adjusted operating profit margin improves to 21.4 pct, in line with guidance

* FY adjusted net profit 583 million euros versus 553 million euros in Reuters poll

* FY revenue 4.21 billion euros versus 4.16 billion euros in Reuters poll

* FY adjusted operating profit 902 million euros versus 891 million euros in Reuters poll

* Propose a FY final dividend of 0.57 euros per ordinary share, this will bring the total dividend over 2015 financial year to 0.75 euros per share

* For 2016, intends to again set interim dividend at 25 pct of prior year total dividend

* Sees 2016 adjusted free cash flow 600 million euros - 625 million euros

* Sees 2016 adjusted operating profit margin 21.5 pct-22.0 pct

* Outlook 2016: diluted adjusted EPS expected to grow at mid-single-digit rate in constant currencies

* Announcing intention to buy back up to 600 million euros shares over three years (2016-2018), including anti-dilution buyback

* Sees 2016 return on invested capital > 9 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
