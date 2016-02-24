FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Weir Group's FY pretax profit falls 46.2 pct
Hurricane Harvey
February 24, 2016 / 7:30 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Weir Group's FY pretax profit falls 46.2 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Weir Group Plc :

* FY revenue at £1,918m versus £2,438m year ago

* FY operating profit at £259m versus £450m year ago

* FY dividend per share 44 p

* WE are planning for a further reduction in constant currency group operating profits, driven primarily by lower activity levels in upstream oil and gas markets

* 2015 cost reductions delivered £110m in annualised savings supporting resilient gross margins

* dditional £40m cost reduction programme in 2016 to support ongoing performance

* FY strong cash generation: free cash flow increased to £132 mln, up 67 pct; 123 pct EBITDA cash conversion.

* FY net debt reduced by 36 mln stg, despite a 48 mln stg foreign exchange headwind

* “Given ongoing market conditions, 2016 will be another challenging year”

* So far in 2016, North American rig count and activity levels have continued to fall with a consequent impact on upstream revenues Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
