Feb 24 (Reuters) - Corem :

* Extends and expands lease agreement with Svenska Retursystem AB in Mölnlycke

* Lease agreement runs for nine years with an annual rental value of about 5.3 million Swedish crowns ($624,337.38) Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4890 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)