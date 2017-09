BRIEF-Adveo Group widens H2 net loss, proposes capital increase

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Adveo Group International SA :

* H2 net sales 405.3 million euros ($445.8 million) versus 475.6 million euros year ago

* H2 net loss 69.4 million euros versus loss 1.2 million euros year ago

* To propose capital increase of 60 million euros to support 2016-19 strategic plan

* FY EBITDA 21.5 million euros versus 36.6 million euros year ago

* Net financial debt at end-Dec. of 127.5 million euros versus 124.6 million euros at end-Dec. 2014 Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9091 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)