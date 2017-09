Feb 24 (Reuters) - Bonasudden Holding publ AB :

* Sept. 2014 - Dec. 2015 rental income 22.9 million Swedish crowns ($2.70 million)

* Sept. 2014 - Dec. 2015 pre-tax loss 8.4 million crowns

* Proposes 2015 dividend of 7.5 crowns per share to be paid quarterly in four installments Source text: bit.ly/1T63X3L Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4820 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)