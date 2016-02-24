BRIEF-HSBC Trinkaus & Burkhardt FY 2015 EBT up at EUR 217.4 mln

Feb 24 (Reuters) - HSBC Trinkaus & Burkhardt AG :

* FY profit before tax increased to 217.4 million euros (211.8 million euros year ago)

* FY net commission income increased to 441.2 million euros (389.7 million euros year ago)

* FY trading income down by 6.1 pct to 99.3 million euros ($109.05 million)

* FY operating revenues at 721.3 million euros (686.7 million euros year ago)

* Expects slight increase in revenue and profit before tax for 2016