BRIEF-MTN says made good faith payment of 50 bln naira to Nigeria

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Mtn Group Ltd

* JSE: MTN - further update on the fine imposed on MTN Nigeria and renewal of cautionary announcement

* MTN Nigeria has made an agreed without prejudice good faith payment of 50 billion naira ($250 mln) to Federal Government of Nigeria

* Has agreed to withdraw matter from Federal High Court in Lagos

* Payment to Government of Nigeria made on basis that this will be applied towards a settlement, where one is eventually arrived at Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: