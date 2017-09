Feb 24 (Reuters) - Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson :

* Ericsson and Cisco partner to transform Vodafone Portugal IP mobile backhaul

* Ericsson will deploy and integrate Cisco’s Aggregation Services Router (ASR) 9000 product families to modernize Vodafone Portugal’s IP Backhaul Network

* Ericsson and Cisco formed in November 2015 a global business and technology partnership Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: