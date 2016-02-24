FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Royal Dutch Shell says U.S. Country Chair, Marvin Odum, to leave Shell
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 24, 2016 / 2:58 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Royal Dutch Shell says U.S. Country Chair, Marvin Odum, to leave Shell

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Shell

* Royal dutch shell (shell) today announced that after a 34-year career with the company, unconventional resources director and u.s. Country chair, marvin odum, will leave shell at the end of march, 2016. 

* As a result of these changes, the unconventional resources directorate will cease to exist

* marvin odum will be replaced as u.s. Country chair and president of shell oil company by bruce culpepper

* athabasca oil sands project and scotford upgrader in canada will join global downstream organisation under downstream director, john abbott

* unconventional resources directorate will cease to exist Source text (go.shell.com/1p4cG9Z) Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.