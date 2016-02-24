FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 24, 2016 / 4:56 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Mlp ag in financial year 2015, mlp recorded earnings before interest and tax adjusted for acquisitions (pro forma ebit) of eur 32.5 million

Edward Taylor

1 Min Read

* objective of measures is to reduce costs in financial year 2017 and following years 

* this will incur one-off expenses of approximately eur 15 million in financial year 2016

* mlp ag: mlp intensifies measures aimed at sustainably increasing earnings

* mlp will further streamline its cost management

* bjective of measures is to sustainably reduce costs in financial year 2017 and following years and to achieve a positive effect on ebit of around eur 15 million compared to financial year 2015

* Measures aim to achieve a positive effect on ebit of around eur 15 million compared to financial year 2015

* in financial year 2015, mlp recorded earnings before interest and tax adjusted for acquisitions (pro forma ebit) of eur 32.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
