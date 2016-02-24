FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Auto/Truck/Motorcycle Parts
February 24, 2016 / 5:15 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Cie Automotive H2 net profit rises to 60.3 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Cie Automotive SA :

* H2 net profit 60.3 million euros ($66.5 million) versus 41.5 million euros year ago

* H2 net sales 1.29 billion euros versus 1.15 billion euros year ago

* FY EBITDA 365.5 million euros versus 290.9 million euros year ago

* Jesus Maria Herrera, the company’s CEO, and Anton Pradera, chairman, say that the new strategic commitment of Cie Automotive is to double FY 2015 net profit in 2020 Source text for Eikon:

[ID: nCNM6rxFQy] Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9074 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

