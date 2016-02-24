BRIEF-Cie Automotive H2 net profit rises to 60.3 mln euros

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Cie Automotive SA :
* H2 net profit 60.3 million euros ($66.5 million) versus 41.5 million euros year ago
* H2 net sales 1.29 billion euros versus 1.15 billion euros year ago
* FY EBITDA 365.5 million euros versus 290.9 million euros year ago
* Jesus Maria Herrera, the company’s CEO, and Anton Pradera, chairman, say that the new strategic commitment of Cie Automotive is to double FY 2015 net profit in 2020 Source text for Eikon:
($1 = 0.9074 euros)