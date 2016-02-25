BRIEF-Massmart posts 8.4 pct rise in total sales for 52-weeks to Dec. 27

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Massmart Holdings Ltd :

* For the year ended Dec 27, comparable stores’ sales growth was 6.7 pct and product inflation 3 pct, reflecting continued good volume growth

* FY group operating profit, excluding foreign exchange movements and interest, grew by 14.1 pct to 2.3 billion rand

* For year ended 27 December 2015 massmart’s total sales were 84.7 billion rand, an increase of 8.4 pct over prior year

* FY headline earnings increased by 1.2 pct to 1.1 billion rand while headline earnings, excluding foreign exchange movements, increased by 7.7 pct

* Impact of drought across large parts of South Africa is likely to be severe, potentially causing price of a basic monthly shopping basket to increase

* For 8 weeks to 21 February 2016, total sales increased by 8.9 pct and comparable sales increased by 6.9 pct

* There may be severe pricing pressure on lower-income households and we are resolved to keep our baskets affordable for those households