BRIEF-Massmart posts 8.4 pct rise in total sales for 52-weeks to Dec. 27
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
U.S.
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
#Consumer Goods and Retail
February 25, 2016 / 5:25 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Massmart posts 8.4 pct rise in total sales for 52-weeks to Dec. 27

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Massmart Holdings Ltd :

* For the year ended Dec 27, comparable stores’ sales growth was 6.7 pct and product inflation 3 pct, reflecting continued good volume growth

* FY group operating profit, excluding foreign exchange movements and interest, grew by 14.1 pct to 2.3 billion rand

* For year ended 27 December 2015 massmart’s total sales were 84.7 billion rand, an increase of 8.4 pct over prior year

* FY headline earnings increased by 1.2 pct to 1.1 billion rand while headline earnings, excluding foreign exchange movements, increased by 7.7 pct

* Impact of drought across large parts of South Africa is likely to be severe, potentially causing price of a basic monthly shopping basket to increase

* For 8 weeks to 21 February 2016, total sales increased by 8.9 pct and comparable sales increased by 6.9 pct

* There may be severe pricing pressure on lower-income households and we are resolved to keep our baskets affordable for those households Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

